Pinto registered a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

Pinto has recorded at least five shots in a game seven times this season, which is an exciting trend for the rookie, who's up to 20 goals and 14 assists with two more appearances on tap. Taken in the second round (No. 32 overall) of the 2019 draft, Pinto has gone from a relative unknown in fantasy circles to a high-upside flier for redraft leagues next fall.