Pinto collected an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Pinto's future looks bright, as the rookie's shown well offensively -- he's banked 12 goals and eight assists over 48 games -- and the 22-year-old pivot is trusted on the No. 2 power-play unit. The Senators boast a 26.2 power-play percentage, which is fourth best in the league, so fantasy managers should take that into account if Pinto is ever needed as a stop-gap option off the waiver wire.