Pinto scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

Pinto has five goals and two assists over his last eight games. The 24-year-old center's offense has improved late in the season, and he ended the regular season with career highs in goals (21), assists (16), points (37) and plus-minus rating (plus-10) over 70 appearances. Even from the third line, he can make an impact on offense, though it's his two-way play that will keep his role stable.