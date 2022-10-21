Pinto scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 5-2 win over Washington.
He took a centering pass from Tyler Motte in the slot and wired a wrister under Darcy Keumper's right arm. Pinto's shot is lightning fast and the puck was off his stick so fast it impressed even his teammates. "It's unreal," Drake Batherson said of Pinto's release. The 21-year-old is on a three-game goal streak (three goals).
More News
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Picks up second of season•
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Scores first of the season•
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Will participate in rookie tournament•
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Probably done for the year•
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Undergoes surgery•
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Length of absence unknown•