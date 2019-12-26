Senators' Shane Pinto: Three points in WJC opener

Pinto scored twice and added an assist in Team USA's 6-4 loss to Canada at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday.

Both of Pinto's goals came with the man advantage. He also had a third marker called back at the very end of the second period when it was determined his shot had entered the net just after the period had expired. Pinto centered Team USA's No. 1 line between Nick Robertson (TOR) and Oliver Wahlstrom (NYI). The 2019 second-rounder (32nd overall) has eight goals and 14 points in 17 games as a freshman at the University of North Dakota.