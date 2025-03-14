Pinto produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

He teamed up with linemate Ridly Greig for the first and last tallies in Ottawa's four-goal eruption in the first period. Pinto has caught fire in March despite his middle-six role and lack of regular power-play time, racking up five goals and six points in seven contests, and he sits four goals shy of his second career 20-goal campaign.