Pinto scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Coyotes.

With the Senators in an early 3-0 hole, Pinto sparked a rally by helping to set up Vladimir Tarasenko for Ottawa's first tally late in the first period. Pinto then tied things up late in the second, but the Sens' surge fizzled in the final frame. It's Pinto's fourth multi-point performance in the last 12 games, a stretch in which the 23-year-old center has racked up five goals and 13 points.