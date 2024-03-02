Pinto scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Coyotes.
With the Senators in an early 3-0 hole, Pinto sparked a rally by helping to set up Vladimir Tarasenko for Ottawa's first tally late in the first period. Pinto then tied things up late in the second, but the Sens' surge fizzled in the final frame. It's Pinto's fourth multi-point performance in the last 12 games, a stretch in which the 23-year-old center has racked up five goals and 13 points.
More News
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Three points in loss•
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Adds helper Monday•
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Five points in last two games•
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Two points including OT winner•
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Collects first tally of season•
-
Senators' Shane Pinto: Finishes serving suspension•