Pinto scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Thomas Chabot feathered a pass into the slot that Pinto re-directed past Alex Lyon a little over two minutes into OT. The 23-year-old center has two goals and four points in six games since making his season debut, and he skated on the Sens' top power-play unit Wednesday. Pinto is poised to be a strong fantasy asset on the other side of the All-Star break.