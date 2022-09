Pinto (shoulder) will take part in the Senators' rookie tournament to prepare for the upcoming season, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Pinto missed nearly the entire 2021-22 campaign due to his shoulder injury, logging just five contests in which he garnered one assist, five shots and two PIM while averaging 12:57 of ice time. Barring any setbacks, the 21-year-old center should be able to secure his place on the Opening Night roster this upcoming season and could offer solid mid-range fantasy value.