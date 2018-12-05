Senators' Stefan Elliott: Traded to Senators
The Penguins traded Elliott and Tobias Lindberg to Ottawa in exchange for Ben Sexton and Macoy Erkamps on Wednesday.
All of the players involved in this trade are nothing more than organizational depth options at this stage in their careers. Elliott will report to AHL Belleville, where he'll more than likely remain for the rest of the season.
