Halliday exited Sunday's game against the Golden Knights in the third period due to an unspecified injury, Murray Pam of HockeyHotStove.com reports.

Halliday took a hard hit near the bench in the third period of Sunday's matchup and was unable to return down the stretch. Head coach Travis Green didn't provide an update on Halliday's status after the matchup, but Brady Tkachuk said, "He feels good, feels okay. So hopefully it's nothing too severe." Halliday put forth a strong performance prior to his departure, recording two goals, an assist, a hit and a blocked shot in 7:39 of ice time.