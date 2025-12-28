Senators' Stephen Halliday: First NHL two-point game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Halliday picked up two assists Saturday in a 7-5 loss to Toronto.
It was his first NHL two-point game. Halliday's ice time is limited (8:32 on Saturday), but he has managed three assists in his last three games. Nice game, but he's not fantasy worthy at this time.
