Halliday signed a two-year, entry-level contract that will start in 2024-25.

Halliday will spend the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign with AHL Belleville on an amateur tryout agreement. He had 10 goals and 36 points in 38 NCAA games with Ohio State Universitythis season. Ottawa selected Halliday with the No. 104 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.