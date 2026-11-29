Halliday tallied a goal, put two shots on net and served four PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Carolina.

Halliday was held off the scoresheet for two games following his recent four-game point streak, but he got back on track in Saturday's clash with a goal. Overall, the 24-year-old center now has five goals, a career-high 12 points, 40 shots on net, 32 hits and 18 blocked shots over 28 outings this season. Given his success offensively to begin the 2026-27 campaign, he's likely cemented his role as Ottawa's fourth-line center for the foreseeable future. Halliday is currently a serviceable streaming option in deep leagues that value category coverage.