Senators' Thomas Chabot: Activation from IR pending
Chabot (upper body) will play Wednesday versus the Avalanche, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Chabot hasn't been activated from injured reserve, but it appears that such a move is imminent for the prized defenseman, who is up to 10 goals and 28 helpers to maintain a point-per-game pace. We'll follow up again once he's officially removed from IR.
