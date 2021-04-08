Chabot supplied an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
The potent defenseman has now reached 20 assists or more for three straight seasons. Chabot ranks second in the league in ice time (26:28) -- trailing only Drew Doughty of the Kings (26:53) -- which promises to keep his offensive opportunities plentiful.
