Chabot scored a goal and added a helper, but it wasn't enough for a victory in a 5-3 loss to Vegas on Thursday.

With 22 points in 16 games, Chabot has been one of the best bargains in redraft leagues this season. Hes stepped into the void left by Erik Karlsson and looks like he's going to be a fantasy factor for a long time to come. Make sure he's in your lineup whenever the Senators take the ice.