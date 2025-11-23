Chabot looked to aggravate his upper-body injury in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Chabot appeared to tweak something late in the third period and didn't take a shift after that happened. However, he talked to the media after the game, telling Murray Pam of Hockey Hot Stove that he "felt great" upon returning to the lineup Saturday. Typically, players with injuries will not be interviewed after games, so this suggests Chabot may have escaped a serious issue. That said, fantasy managers will want to check on his availability for Monday's game versus the Kings.