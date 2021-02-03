Contrary to a previous report, Chabot (lower body) will play in Tuesday's game against the Oilers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Chabot was previously ruled out for Tuesday's game, but the 24-year-old is back in action after missing just one game. He has averaged 24:01 of ice time per game this year, posting four points over eight contests.
