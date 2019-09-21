Chabot (illness) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's exhibition match against the Canadiens, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Chabot missed Wednesday's preseason game against Toronto due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 22-year-old blueliner, who recently agreed to terms on a massive eight-year contract extension with the Senators, will be looking to continue his growth as an offensive weapon in 2019-20 after setting career highs in goals (14) and assists (41) in 70 games last campaign.