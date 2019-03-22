Chabot (toe) will slot back into the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Edmonton, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Chabot was able to travel with the team on its three-game road trip with the notion that he could play in the final game against Edmonton, and it appears to be coming to fruition. The Quebec native has missed four games since sustaining a broken toe March 11. Chabot will likely slot back into the top defensive line and will look to add to the 49 points (13 goals, 36 assists) he's scored this season.