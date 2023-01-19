Chabot dished out three assists -- two on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Chabot assisted on power-play goals by Alex DeBrincat and Drake Batherson in regulation before adding his third helper on Brady Tkachuk's overtime winner. All three of those forwards are 25 or younger and on pace to top 25 goals. The 25-year-old Chabot's an integral part of Ottawa's young core as well, and the blueliner's up to 25 points in 39 games this season, though his last goal came Dec. 17.