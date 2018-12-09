Senators' Thomas Chabot: Best on the blue line
Chabot scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
Guess who's leading all defenders in scoring? Yep, Chabot's ascension to the top of the scoring heap for blueliners has been far faster than anyone could have imagined. His 33 points in 30 games are stunning, all things considered. It seems impossible that Chabot keeps this up, but at this rate, he'll be in the hunt for a Norris trophy come June.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Bursting into elite tier•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: No signs of slowing•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Salvages point in bad result•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Sets up another goal•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Adds two more points•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Helps out on two goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...