Chabot scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

Guess who's leading all defenders in scoring? Yep, Chabot's ascension to the top of the scoring heap for blueliners has been far faster than anyone could have imagined. His 33 points in 30 games are stunning, all things considered. It seems impossible that Chabot keeps this up, but at this rate, he'll be in the hunt for a Norris trophy come June.