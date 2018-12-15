Chabot registered a goal on top of a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 road win over the Red Wings.

Chabot was met with high expectations after the Senators drafted him 18th overall in 2015. He's passing the tests with flying colors, as the Quebec native is up to 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) through 33 games. For perspective, that's 10 points better than his rookie output in 30 fewer contests. Chabot has an uncanny ability to play out of position without getting burned, and there aren't many qualified defensemen that have come close to matching his 10.1 shooting percentage. The scary part is that the 21-year-old might only be scratching the surface of his potential.