Chabot delivered a goal and an assist at even strength in Tuesday's 4-3 road win over the Flyers.

Chabot has actually slowed down to a 95-point pace over the last week, but there shall be no complaints when it comes to a defenseman experiencing a hypersonic burst to fantasy stardom at the tender age of 21. Chabot ranks second on the team in points behind only Matt Duchene with seven goals and 22 helpers through 25 games.