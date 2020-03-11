Senators' Thomas Chabot: Churns out helper
Chabot had an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Chabot had the secondary helper on Colin White's third-period tally. The assist is Chabot's fifth in the last six games -- the 23-year-old blueliner is up to 39 points in 70 contests this season. He had 55 that number of outings last year. Chabot has added 183 shots, 84 blocked shots and 79 hits in 2019-20.
