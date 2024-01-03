Chabot posted an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Chabot has three helpers over two contests since he returned from a leg injury. The defenseman has had trouble staying healthy this season, but he's been useful for fantasy managers with eight assists across 11 outings. He's added 31 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Chabot should see top-four minutes and power-play time, making him a solid option in standard fantasy formats.