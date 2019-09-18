Play

Chabot won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Maple Leafs due to an illness.

It's unclear if Chabot could be able to play if this was a regular season contest, but the team will take the cautious approach and keep him out of the lineup. In his stead, Hubert Labrie will get the call in the lineup, and has never seen regular season NHL action in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories