Chabot left Thursday's practice early due to a neck injury, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Coach D.J. Smith is hoping Chabot will be able to practice Friday, so at this point there's no reason to believe he's dealing with anything overly serious. The 22-year-old blueliner has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, notching one goal and eight points through his first 11 games.