Chabot (undisclosed) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
With Chabot on track to miss Tuesday's contest, look for Nick Holden to draw into the lineup against Edmonton. Chabot, who's picked up 36 points through 61 games this campaign, will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with Colorado.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Earns helper Saturday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Three points in win•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Picks up three helpers Tuesday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Scores against Toronto•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Bags three apples Wednesday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Dishes out PP helper•