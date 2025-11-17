Senators' Thomas Chabot: Designated for injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chabot (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Chabot sustained an upper-body injury during last Tuesday's game against the Stars, and the Senators announced Thursday that the defenseman was expected to miss approximately two weeks. His move to injured reserve shouldn't impact his return timetable, but Jordan Spence should have an opportunity to step up for Ottawa while Chabot is sidelined.
