Chabot earned an assist during a 3-0 win over the visiting Ducks on Monday.

Aided by a team-high 24:45 of ice time, Chabot was credited with a secondary helper on the first of two power-play tallies by Alex DeBrincat. The 25-year-old defenseman endured a six-game pointless streak (Oct. 29-Nov. 10) but has accumulated 11 points during his past 10 games.