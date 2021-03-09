Chabot recorded two assists in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Chabot earned the primary helper on both of the Senators' goals, scored by Evgenii Dadonov and Tim Stutzle. The 24-year-old Chabot is running hot with 10 assists in his last eight outings. The Quebec native is up to 19 points, 62 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and 30 PIM through 25 contests.