Chabot recorded two assists in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Chabot earned the primary helper on both of the Senators' goals, scored by Evgenii Dadonov and Tim Stutzle. The 24-year-old Chabot is running hot with 10 assists in his last eight outings. The Quebec native is up to 19 points, 62 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and 30 PIM through 25 contests.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Finds assist in shootout win•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Distributes helper Thursday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Two PP helpers in Saturday's loss•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Hands out pair of apples•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Provides assist in return to action•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Expected to play Tuesday•