Chabot recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Chabot set up Ryan Dzingel for a goal in the third period. The 24-year-old Chabot is up to 16 points (three goals, 13 helpers), 60 shots on net, 30 hits and 32 blocked shots through 23 appearances. The top-pairing defenseman provides a well-balanced stat line to fantasy managers.