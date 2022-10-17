Chabot had one assist Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Toronto.
Chabot has been Ottawa's rearguard offensive star since Erik Karlsson left before the start of the 2018-19 campaign but will be challenged this season by Jake Sanderson. Chabot still quarterbacks the first power play at this time and should be in line for a 40-45 point campaign.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Three helpers to close out season•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: No points in return from injury•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Ready to rock•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Officially on IR•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Broken hand, done for season•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Likely to miss some time•