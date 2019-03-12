Chabot helped set up Filip Chlapik's first goal of the year, but his team fell short in a 3-2 loss to Philadelphia on Monday.

Chabot has just two points since the trade deadline, as he's struggling to find the scoresheet without the Senators' finishers around. Chabot looks like a genuine star of the future and will keep getting better, but for now, look elsewhere, as he isn't likely to produce at the levels you need over the last month of the season.