Chabot (lower body) recorded an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Chabot wasn't initially expected to play Tuesday, but the 24-year-old convinced head coach D.J. Smith to put him in the lineup. Chabot showed no ill effects from a one-game layoff, as he skated a season-high 28:03 on Tuesday. The blueliner is up to five points, 20 shots on goal, 14 PIM, 12 hits and 12 blocked shots through nine outings this season.