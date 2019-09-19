Chabot (illness) agreed to terms on an eight-year, $64 million contract extension with Ottawa on Wednesday.

Chabot set career highs in goals (14), assists (41) and shots (185) last season in his break out campaign. The 21-year-old figures to continue carrying the Senators' offense both at even strength and on the power play. The emergence of youngsters Brady Tkachuk and Colin White will only serve to bolster the Senators' attack and help Chabot improve upon his already phenomenal numbers.