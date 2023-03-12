Chabot picked up an assist, blocked three shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Chabot set up a Claude Giroux goal in the third period that ended Thatcher Demko's shutout bid. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Chabot. It's too early to tell if the addition of Jakob Chychrun will negatively impact Chabot's production -- they play on different pairings, but the former's also a good fit on the power play, even though the latter has remained on the top unit. Chabot is at nine goals, 27 helpers, 155 shots on net, 105 blocked shots, 69 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 60 contests.