Chabot (upper body) left Monday's game against the Jets and will not return.
Chabot took a big hit from Logan Stanley in the first period and was shaken up afterwards. The 24-year-old defenseman has six goals and 31 points in 48 games this season. An update on his status should be available ahead of Wednesday's tilt with Montreal.
