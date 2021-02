Chabot (upper body) is slated to play in Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Unless he suffers a setback during warmups, Chabot will return to the lineup after a two-game layoff. The 24-year-old has averaged 25:29 of ice time per game this season, putting up nine points over 17 contests. Expect him to slot back in on the top pairing.