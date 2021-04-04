Chabot registered two assists with two hits and one shot in a 6-3 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Chabot entered the night with just one assist over his previous seven games, but he got on the scoresheet quickly with a helper on Brady Tkachuk's power-play goal 42 seconds into the opening period. He nabbed his second apple of the game in the second period when his point shot was deflected by Evgenii Dadonov. The 23-year-old Chabot has produced four goals and 19 assists in 35 games this season.