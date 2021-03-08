Chabot managed an assist and six PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Chabot set up Connor Brown's first-period tally. The 24-year-old Chabot has eight assists in his last seven outings since returning from an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old defenseman has amassed 17 points, 61 shots on goal, 32 blocked shots and 30 PIM in 24 outings overall.