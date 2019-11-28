Chabot tallied a goal with four shots on net in a 2-1 loss to the Bruins on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old started well this season, went through dry spell at the beginning of November and has now turned it on again with two goals and five points in the last six games. Chabot might be able to reach another level too because his 2019-20 shooting percentage is still 3.0 percent below what it was last season. He has three goals and 15 points with a minus-6 rating and 68 shots on net in 25 games this season.