Senators' Thomas Chabot: Finds back of net
Chabot tallied a goal with four shots on net in a 2-1 loss to the Bruins on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old started well this season, went through dry spell at the beginning of November and has now turned it on again with two goals and five points in the last six games. Chabot might be able to reach another level too because his 2019-20 shooting percentage is still 3.0 percent below what it was last season. He has three goals and 15 points with a minus-6 rating and 68 shots on net in 25 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.