Chabot had a goal and an assist with three shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over Montreal. He also dished out six hits.

It was a terrific all-around fantasy by performance by Chabot, who led all players with 26:05 of ice time. The 23-year-old got the Senators on the board in the final minute of the first period, joining the rush late and finding the net with a wrist shot from top of right circle. Just 18 seconds later, Chabot set up rookie Tim Stutzle's power-play goal to send Ottawa into the locker room with the lead. The multi-point effort, his first of the year, gave Chabot three goals and four assists in nine games.