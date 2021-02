Chabot (upper body) is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup versus the Canadiens, Murray Pam of FullPressHockey.com reports.

Chabot missed Thursday's loss to the Maple Leafs, and he could miss his third game of the season. When healthy, Chabot plays a key role on the blue line, consistently logging more than 25 minutes per game and recording nine points through 17 contests. The final verdict on his status should be clear after warmups.