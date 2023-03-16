Chabot (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Thursday versus Colorado, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Chabot missed Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, and the Senators are hopeful that he can return to the lineup Thursday. Chabot partook in Thursday's practice, alongside Erik Brannstrom. Chabot has 36 points in 61 games this season.
