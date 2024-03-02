Chabot (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Philadelphia, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Chabot is still a bit banged up despite logging 22:46 of ice time in Friday's 5-3 loss to Arizona. He has produced five goals, 21 points, 85 shots on net and 73 blocked shots over 36 appearances this season. If Chabot can't play Saturday, Maxence Guenette will draw into the lineup.