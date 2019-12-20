Senators' Thomas Chabot: Garners assist on OT winner
Chabot collected a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over Nashville.
In addition to setting up Anthony Duclair's game-winning goal on an Ottawa power play, Chabot dished out a hit and blocked three shots during Thursday's home win. The 22-year-old defenseman is an offensive catalyst for the Senators and continues to be their workhorse on the back end, logging a game-high 33:49 of ice time versus Nashville. Chabot's 2:30 of power-play ice time led all skaters.
