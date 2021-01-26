Chabot posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Canucks.

Chabot set up Austin Watson for the Senators' only goal of the game. The 23-year-old Chabot has produced a modest three points in six games this year. He's added six hits, seven blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating. He doesn't seem to be on track to match his 55-point campaign from 2018-19 that made him a popular choice for fantasy blue lines. He should still produce enough in non-scoring metrics to hold value in most formats.